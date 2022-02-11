Laurita Fernández, shocked by the double of Julia Roberts: “One of the most beautiful women in the world”

“There are no doubts here. What’s more, she comes in close to me and you don’t see your face”, was the phrase with which Laura Fernandez introduced the participant who went to Welcome aboard because of their resemblance to Julia Roberts.

“How great to be born with her face!”, managed to say the driver of the cycle of the thirteenrealizing that the young woman had a face with features very similar to the famous Hollywood actress.

“Do they often tell you what you think of Julia Roberts?”, the presenter wanted to know. To which the participant did not hesitate with her response: “yes they tell me”, he closed, with a smile on his face.

After several participants from Welcome aboard will participate at the door of the Similar Because of their similar features with different well-known figures, Laurita Fernández was surprised to see a young woman just like her!

It is about Yamila, a contestant from Tigre who recognized that many people saw her very similar to the host: “I was too embarrassed to come and my best friend signed me up”, he began by saying.

It was then that, after throwing out names of some singers, Laurita asked him the usual question: “Are you me?”, he inquired. And seeing the woman’s affirmative response, the host of the eltrece cycle screamed, which was followed by an attack of laughter.