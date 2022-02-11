Kylie Jenner’s new baby could be called “Angel”

Grandma Kris may have let the name slip.

On February 2, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a boy. Sharing the good news on Instagram four days later, the social media mogul announced her new addition to her family with well wishes from her loved ones and fans alike. Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner may have blurted out the baby’s name when she congratulated her youngest daughter, commenting, “Angel Pie.”

While the boy’s name may seem like just a play, considering Jenner’s baby was born on 2/2/2022, an angel number, it’s unlikely the Kylie Cosmetics founder took the meaning seriously and gave her son a heavenly name. Fans are speculating as Jenner’s close friend Anastasia Karanikolaou commented “Baby Angel,” and her older sister Kim Kardashian also shared some angel and baby emojis. Jenner’s makeup artist followed suit, writing, “Can’t wait to meet the little angel.”

The younger Jenner hasn’t confirmed her son’s name, simply posting a black and white image of her daughter Stormi Webster holding her little brother’s hand, captioned “2/2/22,” accompanied by a blue heart. .