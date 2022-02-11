Kyle O’Reilly gave details about his departure from WWE

The current superstar of AEW, Kyle O’Reillywas recently invited to the podcast The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Kyle spoke about Triple H’s vision of NXT and recounted some details about his departure from WWE.

During the podcast, O’Reilly addressed Triple H’s point of view regarding NXT and noted how ‘The King of Kings’ compared the main roster and the former yellow and gold brand. Next, we leave you his statements, courtesy of WrestlingInc:

“When NXT got their television contract, there was something that Hunter said that I loved when he compared NXT to the main roster,” O’Reilly said. “He said that ‘NXT was like the Broadway show. It’s where the real artists come outThey have the skills, they can act, they can sing, they can dance, they can do it all, and there are no special effects. There are no special effects from big-budget blockbuster movies that hide everything, like RAW and Smackdown would.. I just thought it was a great analogy, and it really sounded real.”

the current AEW superstar gave details about the negotiations during his renewal process with WWE at the end of 2021when his contract expired. Kyle O’Rilley believes the situation got out of hand at the company where he used to work.

“When we were renegotiating, they told me ‘listen, this doesn’t happen often. We typically renew guys six months early,’” O’Reilly said. “But regarding talent relationships at the time, I guess they let things slip away or they weren’t aware of the contract renewals of the NXT fighters, is the only explanation I can give, I really don’t know. But I thought I had at least six months to a year left on my contract, it was a real surprise for me to find out that it ended in December, it was a pleasant surprise.”

“It was really kind of a blessing that I was given the opportunity to make my own decision.. I could stay, I could go. I feel sorry for people getting released from their contracts and all that, it’s happened way more than it should, it’s horrible. He was just grateful to be in a position where he could look at the big picture and see what opportunities there were. And luckily for me, AEW was the place and I was able to jump ship so to speak.”



Kyle O’Reilly also attributed his departure to the changes that occurred in NXT, which were planned months before his departure. She revealed to Renee Paquette that someone within WWE told her that they weren’t looking for professional wrestlers.

“‘We don’t want professional wrestlers’ it was something I heard,” O’Reilly revealed. “And I was like, ‘Okay, but I’m a pro wrestler and I still want to be a pro wrestler. So I want to go where I can be a professional fighter.’ And I know that in the end it’s all the same, sports entertainment, wrestling, everything is the same. But I don’t know if everyone sees it that way.”

