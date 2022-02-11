Kim Kardashian’s Failed Cryptocurrency

Post-truth icon and queen of reality TV culture’s throne, Kim Kardashian made a recommendation last June to her more than two hundred million followers.

When you have such a large number of admirers, which is enviable for fans of the networks, it can also happen that a few or a few hundred come out frog. And that is a problem.

Kim Kardashian is one of the most important influencers in the world GTRES

“Are you in the crypto?”, he raised on his Instagram, facing a very fashionable subject. “This is not financial advice, but to share what my friends just told me about the Ethereum Max coin,” she clarified.

It would be necessary to ask her which colleagues she was referring to and what influence she, the great influencer, has in the world of virtual money. After seven months, Ethereum Max, also known as EMAX, has lost 97% of its value.

She and a handful of other celebrities are now in troubled waters for promoting that speculative currency. Kardashian is one of several public figures in the United States, including boxer Floyd Mayweather or former NBA player, laureate Paul Pierce, who are listed in a class action lawsuit in court. They are accused of allegedly misleading investors by promoting false or erroneous information, while advertising “a speculative digital token created by a mysterious group of cryptocurrency developers,” the text highlights.

The lawsuit, which includes the founders of EMAX, indicates that this was created to “pump a scam” in which celebrities played the role of attracting a suspicious coin, before selling their shares after a price rebound.





The complaint, recently filed in the California courts, also focuses on the fact that this company pretended to be something that it was not really. “EthereumMax has no connection to Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the market”, it is indicated in the footer.

It seems clear that you should not always listen to those referents of fame. That Kardashian bet on this product has already caused what is called “a red flag” to be waved.

“I can’t say if this particular coin is a fraud, but social media influencers are routinely paid by fraudsters to help trade new tokens for pure speculation,” Charles Randell, head of the UK’s financial watchdog, told a conference. .

“Some of these influencers – he warned – promote coins that just happen to not exist at all”