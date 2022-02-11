Kim Kardashian tells why she threw her cell phone into the sea in the Bahamas

kim kardashian and the sea, a conjunction synonymous with viral. Whether it’s thanks to her impossible poses on the shore of the beach – eye to the last bikini with which Instagram has broken – or thanks to scenes as funny as the one in which she loses an earring in the water and mounts a drama that Kourtney stops short . We definitely like Kim near the sea for one reason or another. And as far as we know, one of her last escapades happened last January to the Bahamas (all very casual). Next to her, her current partner Peter Davidson, who a few days ago pronounced the long-awaited word in public and called her *girlfriend* to the expectation of half the world. This is serious, friends, much more than we thought when the affair jumped to the fore last year.

Now, during a recent interview with the American edition of Vogue magazine, the businesswoman has recognized that in said paradisiacal getaway she steeled herself and threw the phone into the ocean. A surprising gesture that he has explained to the astonishment of a journalist who inevitably had to think about the fortune that, almost without thinking, went to the bottom of the sea. This was his explanation for such madness:

“We were in the Bahamas and the people I was with said ‘we’re on fucking vacation, we haven’t rested in a long time.’ And then they threw their mobile phones into the sea. I was like ‘what, what, what, can I do that too?

That is to say, this gesture was a strange form of revelation that non-millionaire people will never fully understand.

What did you do after throwing the mobile into the sea?

According to the Kardashian, after said somewhat radical ‘digital disconnection’, she chose to change her number and turn the page with everything she had stored on her mobile, which will now be being searched in the water of the Atlantic by a horde of media. A slight regret that she explains: “I felt guilty for not answering, since I see it as something very rude. I am someone who tries to please people all the time, ”said the businesswoman as an excuse for her number change.

Likewise, it is worth noting that this type of ‘celebrities’ with a thousand and one agreements and pending work not only use one telephone, sometimes they have up to three to organize their agenda by heart, separating the private from the work. It’s Kim’s case, so what she may have actually thrown away is a bunch of unpaid debts that she was able to easily retrieve later. We highly doubt that she has gotten rid of the mobile with which her mother Kris Jenner contacts her. It’s not just anyone who stops answering the phone to the ‘momanager’.

