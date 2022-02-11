Kim Kardashian and reasons for her divorce

02.11.2022 10:22 p.m.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, happy in his facet of grandfather

terminator He has returned to acting after passing through politics, but what he enjoys most now is being the grandfather of his granddaughter, Lyla, the result of the relationship between Chris Patt and Katherine.

He has confessed to Jimmy Kimmel: “It’s fantastic!”. Above all, because he says that “being a grandfather is very easy”. “They come over to the house, you play with Lyla for like an hour or two, you put her on the horse, she plays with the dog… And after two hours, they leave“, he jokes.

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger / EP

Tamara Gorro in her first act after confessing that she suffers from depression

After confessing that he suffers from severe depression, Tamara Beanie has returned to attend an event. “It’s the first time I’ve been out and I’m not used to it,” she says at the opening of Bombastic, a new restaurant in Plaza de Pedro Zerolo in Madrid owned by Marco Asensio, Ibai Gómez and Marcos Llorente. Perhaps anticipating the criticism he will receive on social networks, as well as some out of place comments he had when he went out partying in the United States (as if a person suffering from depression could not leave the house, put on makeup, dress…).

Tamara is not well and she has no problem saying so: “I’m nervousbut I have to do it, I have to go out, put on makeup, go with my children… If not, what do I do?”I’m down to the boneI lost seven and now I have lost nine”, although we continue to see her as beautiful as ever.

Story of Tamara Gorro on Instagram / @tamara_gorro

Thalia welcomes her new baby

The news has surprised all his fans. The Mexican singer and her husband, Tommy Mottolahave introduced a new member of their family, a baby which has been welcomed by the couple and all their followers.

It is a beautiful puppy dog ​​that has delighted Thalia and the tycoon who rave about him. “New baby. With my baby at home! And Thalia,” says the businessman.

Isabel Torres, protagonist of ‘La Veneno’, dies

The actress Elizabeth Torresone of the protagonists of Poisonpassed away this Friday, February 11 at 52 years old as a result of a lung cancer who was diagnosed in March 2020.

“Today, February 11, 2022, we say goodbye to Isabel. Although her family and friends deeply feel her loss, we know that wherever she goes she will have fun as only she knows how. Thank you for all the expressions of affection and concern. She has left feeling very loved and protected“, The interpreter’s family has published on their official Instagram account.

Actress Isabel Torres / EP

A new party of ‘influencers’ in question

a new party of influencers has generated a scandal for breaking the laws imposed in a country. The NGO SOS Orinoco warned of the celebration of several parties on top of a Kusari tepuy, in the Canaima National Park in Venezuela. Up to twenty guests “dressed in tuxedos and long suits, all wearing sneakers, which means un risk to the environment” gathered in this protected area.

“They violate the regulations that are designed to precisely protect the ecological fragility of this unique place on the planet”, denounces the NGO. “The human impact due to irresponsible activities and that, in addition, they are forbidden have an effect, not only lasting, but probably impossible to remedy on a human time scale,” they lament.

Sweden’s Victoria and Daniel Westling deny their breakup

The press of the heart was the only thing that saw it clearly: Swedish victory and her husband, the Duke of Västergötland, Daniel Westling, they are estranged and about to divorce. That’s what their headlines say. The royal house has had to step out to deny everything.

“We can clearly deny the information that the heir couple is divorcing. no divorce”, warns the statement issued from the palace. In fact, just one day before, the couple went to the theater Council.

Victoria and Daniel from Sweden / EFE

Eminem’s historic gesture at the Superbowl

the rapper Eminem He is in charge of performing the performance of the middle part of the Superbowl final. One of the most watched television events worldwide.

The singer is also going to do history. In order for her lyrics to reach the majority of the public, she has decided to include two deaf rappers among her guests, Sean Forbes Y Warren WaWa Snipeto go on stage to version their lyrics in sign language.

The singer Eminem / EFE

C. Tangana premieres at the Goya

The 36th edition of the Goya Awards, which will be held this Saturday, February 12 at Les Arts in Valencia, will feature a performance by C. Tangana, one of the biggest stars of the moment, who will sing live together with the young artist Rita Payes.

This has been announced by his followers. The singer, who has triumphed worldwide with his latest album, The Madrilenianjoins other artists who perform during the gala of Spanish cinema as Joaquin SabinaLeiva or Luz Casal.

The singer C. Tangana / JAVIER RUIZ

Queen Elizabeth II, protected by doctors after her son’s positive

The news that Charles of England has tested positive for Covid has set off all the alarms. Just one day before the test the prince had been with his mother, Isabel II 95 years old.

The monarch does not suffer any symptoms for now, but the medical staff of buckingham palace He does not want to be upset and routinely checks his Health, unless a test is done per day. Even so, from the palace they remember that the queen has received the complete schedule of the vaccine.

Queen Elizabeth II / EP

Kim Kardashian reveals the real reasons for her divorce

The influencer worldwide reference has said enough. He has talked to the magazine fashion and has wanted to clarify all the rumors that fly around his divorce with kanye-west.

I think in the last two years i decided it would make me happy. That suits me very well. And even believed that it produced changes in me and caused my divorce. I think it’s important to be honest about what really makes you happy, “she notes. In fact, she sentenced:” I have chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you“.