Killer Kross names Finn Bálor as his best rival in WWE NXT

Killer Kross was interviewed on the Signed by Superstars program where he was asked about his plans after leaving WWE, as well as chatting about the memories that the leading sports entertainment company has left him

In said interview Killer Kross revealed that Finn Bálor was his favorite rival in NXT. For the then-known ‘Karrion Kross’, the rivalry that he had against Finn Bálor for the NXT Championship was something that managed to lift people out of his seats.

“My favorite opponent in NXT? Without a doubt, Fin Bálor. We were connected, we knew what to do to get people out of their seats. We managed to make a perfect David against Goliath and I think people appreciated it.”

It should be remembered that Killer Kross refers to the fight they had in NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver for the maximum title of NXT. In it, Kross managed to defeat the champion at the time, Finn Bálor, and become NXT Champion again. This combat was highly applauded by the fans, and, in the words of Killer Kross, he would have loved to culminate the rivalry at WrestleMania.

“Finn Bálor is the perfect dance partner. After the first match we had, we expected our rivalry to culminate at WrestleMania with The Demon unleashed. That would have been amazing.”

Killer Kross was one of the NXT banners competing under the name of ‘Karrion Kross’ by winning the maximum title of the yellow show twice. However, everything was cut short when he was promoted to the main roster, his character changed completely, he stopped being accompanied by Scarlett and no longer aspired to great goals. Killer Kross ended up being fired from the company due to budget cuts.

Currently, Killer Kross is one of the most coveted free agents. Lately, there is speculation about a possible appearance in AEW, now that Tony Khan’s company is so receptive when it comes to bringing in new talent. What was confirmed was the return of Killer Kross to MLW where he will make his return to the company on February 26 at SuperFight.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is Elimination Chamber and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.