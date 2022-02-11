Kendall Jenner’s Ferrari and how to change a tire

The Kendall Jenner’s Ferrari had a little problem. It happened a few days ago in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. The American model took a ride in her fabulous SF90 Stradale of 1,000 CV when he had an accident, of those that can happen to anyone: yes, the least of the kardashian sisters he punctured one of his tires, specifically the front right.

The young model is a car lover. Karwai Tang

How to Repair a Ferrari SF90 Stradale

While some people around her took care of the tire, the supermodel stayed in the car, sitting in the driver’s seat. It’s worth noting that a flat tire on the SF90 cannot be treated as we usually would on any other car. First of all, there is no spare tire on board, only a kits inflation and repair. This means that it is only possible to intervene and start the car again, if the damage to the tire is minor, that is, if the foam contained in the supplied can manages to fill the hole impenetrably. If, on the contrary, the tire is seriously damaged, it remains only to ask for help. Fortunately, in the case of ferrari’s Kendall Jenner The first hypothesis was fulfilled and the car was able to restart after repairing the tire.

Kendall Jenner’s passion for cars

So, we suppose that Kendall Jenner came to your appointment and that your ferrari has been entrusted to the care of a trusted specialist. The model, after all, has been passionate about cars for a long time and this is not even her first car from the Italian team, since in 2016 she had a 488 Spider. Currently, it seems that in his garage there is also a gigantic SUV in the style of the Cadillac Eldorado, a luxurious off-roader like the Mercedes G-Class and a great classic Porsche 911.

back to Kendall Jenner’s Ferrariwe do not know if the supermodel has fully exploited the qualities of her car, but we remind you that, with 1,000 hp, the SF90 Stradale it is currently the most powerful production Ferrari in history. Its twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 develops 780 hp, the most power ever achieved by an eight-cylinder car in the history of maranelloand the remaining 220 hp are provided by three electric motors, derived from the Formula 1. As a result, the SF90 Stradale it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and needs only 6.7 seconds to continue to 200 km/h, while the top speed is 340 km/h. It can also travel 25 km in zero emission mode, using only the electric motor.

Article originally published in GQ Italy.