Kendall Jenner will build a library in Jalisco

MEXICO CITY. Kendall Jenner will donate a portion of the proceeds from her 818 tequila to build and stock a public library in Zapotitlán de Vadillo, which will also serve as a companion classroom for a community high school focused on agriculture.

According to the information provided on the social networks of the Saving Agave for Culture, Recreation, Education and Development (SACRED) organization, which seeks to improve the quality of life in rural Mexican communities where agave liquors are made, the The project will be built with adobe bricks that are made from the by-products of the production of Jenner’s 818 Tequila.

“The Plan is to include two to four rooms in the structures that can also be used as classrooms, to alleviate some of the space pressures that the school (Secondary Technique 38) is experiencing.

“The budget will also allow the library to be stocked with an initial selection of books, which will focus primarily on regenerative agriculture, and to create a reserve fund that can be used during each of the next two years to add books,” the statement said.

According to the details, more than half of the budget will also go to Zapotitlan residents who are employed as construction labor and to local companies to purchase materials. It is pointed out that it is possible to manufacture the bricks in the community itself, using bagasse and stillage from the 818 distillery.

In a video shared on the organization’s Facebook account, Kendall Jenner tells about the process of creating bricks based on agave waste.

SACRED’s second project together with 818 Tequila is the reconstruction of a small pre-industrial distillery of a fifth-generation producer in the Tuxpan region, whom they refer to as Don Arturo, in order to preserve the heritage of his family and community.

“We are building a retaining wall with 818 bricks. On top of that we are building a small tasting room and restrooms.

“We are also building a structure around Arturo’s oven: tall, simple walls and a metal roof that can withstand the heat. On that roof and on the roof above his stills, we’re adding a rain harvesting system, so Arturo has a backup water supply.”

Kendall Jenner became an entrepreneur at the age of 26, when in February this year she launched the brand Drink 818 (tequila 818), which she planned and prepared for four years. Her distillery is located in Amatitán.

April Valdez

Reform Agency