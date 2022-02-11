Keep an eye out! Condusef warns about a company that offers to invest in bitcoin – El Financiero

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) issued an alert through Twitter, where it reports that the company Smart Business, which promotes investments in cryptocurrencies, in this case bitcoin.

Condusef explained that Smart Business or SBC Smartfund Limited is not supervised by Mexican authorities and is not authorized to offer investments under Mexican law.

He added that reliable companies appear in the SIPRES system, where the financial entities authorized to operate in our country are registered.

“Never give your money to companies not authorized by the Mexican financial authorities, and even less so without first understanding the contracts and their risk characteristics, the terms and the place where the resources must be returned,” reads the Condusef Twitter account.

On the subject of cryptocurrencies in Mexico, in November 2021, the then Governor of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), Alejandro Díaz de León, indicated that crypto assets, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, they are not considered as alternative currencies.

The central banker indicated that, for crypto assets to be used as a means of payment, they must adhere to the current monetary and financial architecture.

“Cryptoactives that seek to be used as a means of payment must be extensions of the current monetary and financial architecture and serve as a substitute for cash, not as an alternative currency,” he said during his participation in the National Convention of the Mexican Institute of Executives of Finance (IMEF) 2021.