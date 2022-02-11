We are used to great celebrities, whether they are actors, singers or athletes, having an important collection of cars of all kinds. There are the examples of Cristiano Ronaldo or Max Verstappen, to name just two. However, here we find a case of a man emotionally attached to a single model: Keanu Reeves, the protagonist of ‘Matrix’, and his loyalty to Porsche.

There is no doubt that the Beirut-born actor could have not only the car he wanted but as many as he wanted. In his case, money is not an issue. But his heart belongs to Porsche, or to be more precise, 911.

Reeves has a black Porsche Carrera 4S (test) with sunroof and manual transmission, two details of great importance to him. The same one that he gives to what he calls the “aesthetics of driving”: “Not only do I have a great time doing curves and turns with it, it is also a very fast and efficient car. Over the years I have developed a very special relationship with the 911”. And it is that close relationship that makes him only have that car.

In other words, in that sense, the protagonist of ‘The Matrix’ is monogamous. A rather rare quality in a world, that of Hollywood stars, in which have only one car it’s as rare as working with the same agent for an entire career.

Reeves’ love for Porsche

Born in Beirut in 1964, little Keanu grew up on three continents different and lived in places like Sydney, New York and Toronto. As a child he liked to play with toy cars and his favorites were a black John Player I with gold trim, a gray Porsche 911 Turbo and a red Ferrari 512 BB. As for real cars, a Citroën from the 70s and the Grandma’s Mercedes-Benz 450 SL. But her palm is taken by him 911 targa that the sentimental partner of that one was driving.

When asked what he wanted to be when he grew up, his first answer was nuclear physicist. Secondly, seduced by motor racing broadcasts, he wanted to be race driver. He was fascinated by the shapes of the cars and how they roared. Also, his sister was having an affair with a pilot at the time, and on more than one occasion, Reeves had the opportunity to accompany them on their quick trips through the south of France. Lastly, the third job on the list was, indeed, that of actor.

His first car, a Volvo

I was 17 years old when you bought your first car. Was a Volvo 122 the same green color worn by British racing cars and which he used to call the “chubby” because the seats were so out of place that had to hold them with bricks. Still, in 1985 the car beat the trip from Toronto to Los Angeles. Then he discovered the passion for motorcycles. The sound, speed and driving pleasure they seduced him. She still has her favorite, a ’73 Norton Commando which he bought in 1987.

Those were the years when Keanu Reeves’ career as an actor began to take off: from independent cinema he made the leap to comedies for teenagers and, from there, to the famous ‘My Own Private Idaho’, with River Phoenix. Then they would comePoint Break’ Y ‘Speed’two blockbusters that catapulted to international fame. In ‘Speed’, Reeves plays a bomb disposal expert cop who is trapped in a passenger bus conducted by Sandra Bullock which carries on board a bomb programmed to explode if the speed is reduced to less than 80 km/h.

The Porsche 911, his favorite Keanu Reeves

Besides cars, and in particular his 911, Reeves’ other great passion is motorcycles. So much so that, at that time, every time he went somewhere to shoot a film bought one and sold it again at the end of filming. Over the years several traffic accidents They were teaching him the physical limits of two-wheeled vehicles and their own, although they did not separate him from the path of the motor.

But after ‘Point Break’ and ‘Speed’, he felt ready to switch to a four-wheeler. And since he had already had some previous experiences with Porsche, he decided that the 911 was the perfect car for him. Specifically, chose a black 911 Carrera 4S (993), with sliding roof and manual transmission. Reeves was fascinated by the sound of his exhaust pipe and the unparalleled pleasure behind the wheel: “He took advantage of any pretext to drive on the Pacific Coast Highway and the roads of the Grand Canyon“, He says.

Then followed the trainings in the Porsche Driving Experience and other courses for seasoned drivers and, in 2009, the victory in the Race of the Famous of the Toyota of Long Beach Grand Prix. However, and unfortunately for him, shortly after his brand new 911 was stolen during the shooting of a movie.

A custom 911

The ‘sled’, as Reeves used to call his ill-fated 911, due to its elegance and speed, was one of the last air-cooled ‘nineeleven’. “That was probably why it was stolen from me,” she suspects. After mourning him for a while, Reeves wanted to buy a new 911, but this one had to be special, aesthetically the same as the previous one and with some extras.

So he headed to Porsche Consulting Center in Beverly Hills to learn how to configure 911 to your own style. Anodized black inner lining? After consultation with Germany: OK. Centering mark on flywheel? New consultation with the Germans and again a yes.

A lover of Harley-Davidsons

At the same time, Reeves was trying to get a Harley Davidson also to your liking. And that’s how, looking for a custom seat, she came across Gard Hollinger, a Los Angeles-area motorcycle customization specialist who, to Reeves’ surprise, refused to tune up a Harley, claiming it wasn’t his style. However, both understood each other well and had the idea of build a new motorcycle together.

True to form, Reeves used the 911 as inspiration and decided that the bike had to be the modern interpretation of a technological legacya vehicle suitable both for day-to-day and for devouring kilometers at full speed.

The KRGT-1 is born

And that was how the two ended up founding the Arch Motorcycle Companyand his initial idea materialized in the KRGT-1a bike Hollinger built while Reeves was out with his new 911 shooting a new action movie, ‘John Wick’.

The suspension, the handling on the road, the ergonomics… all of this was done according to Reeves’ wishes. The creation would well deserve a separate denomination such as, for example, ‘Performance Cruiser’ or ‘Sport Cruiser’. But, although the KRGT-1 is an exceptional motorcycle, the idea is that it should not remain an exception. So much so, that Hollinger is prepared to build up to a hundred a year on demand.

The actor is excited about the result. Just like Porsche cars, the KRGT-1 was also meant to be “as easy to carry as possible”. Its creators, moreover, wanted to give it the same timeless character that characterizes the German house: “Just like the sports cars from Zuffenhausen, the KRGT-1 is of incomparable beauty and extraordinary performance.Reeves says. There is no doubt who is your maximum referent in the motor world.

Source: Porsche