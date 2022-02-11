Katy Perry dazzled in a strapless dress before the Super Bowl 2022

It is well known that when Katy Perry go to one Red carpet She will be committed to the theme, usually resorting to combinations that show that carefree, fun and even ironic side that she masterfully captures in her outfits. Before the final game of Super Bowl 2022 This Sunday, February 13, the American singer attended the NFL Honors dressed in a brown strapless dress.

The interpreter of ‘Roar’, Katy Perry, carried the glamor of red carpets to the annual ceremony of National Football League to present an award. He highlighted his figure by appealing to the silhouette of one of the dresses that do not lose their validity in our wardrobe, a sleeveless design that was complemented by a pair of long gloves. To stick to the theme of the night, she did not only use the color of the garment, she also did it with the accessories.

Katy Perry wowed at the NFL Honors in a strapless dress and opera gloves

Among the designs in leather, with imposing side openings, in denim, with transparencies or with a built-in tail that encompass the trending dresses by 2022, the cut strapless remains in force for timeless eleganceannouncing the arrival of warmer times that invites you to reveal the shoulders in fresh and feminine touches, as demonstrated Katy Perry.

The celebrity wowed with a brown strapless dress that fit her figure. It was a ruched design Alex Perryspecifically, of the model ‘Huntley‘ that he is making in lycra and wears two long gloves in a complementary way. Committed to the theme that ruled the night, she included a bag shaped like an American football encrusted with crystals from Judith Leiberall under the stylistic gaze of Tatiana Waterford.