Kanye West launches against Billie Eilish and threatens not to appear at Coachella kanye-west (now called Ye) was launched against billie eilish after the singer stopped one of her concerts on her Happier Than Ever Tour in the United States because one of the attendees was short of breath, so Billie waited for her fan to use his inhaler and stabilize, while she calmed down to the rest of the public. “I wait for people to be okay before continuing,” she said.

Apparently, Kanye West took these words from the singer as an indirect attack on his friend Travis Scott, who a few weeks ago was in the middle of the scandal because at the Astroworld music festival, which he was leading, several people were run over and were trapped in the middle of a crowd; several attendees were killed.

To which West wrote: "Come on Billie we love you please apologize to Trav and the families of the people who lost their lives no one intended for this to happen Trav had no idea what was going on when he was in the stage and I was very hurt by what happened and yes, Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.











Billie was not silent and replied: “I literally never said anything about Travis. I was just helping a fan.”

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West headline the 2022 edition of Coachella, which will take place from April 15-17 and 22-24.

This festival held in Indio (California) is considered one of the most important in the world and takes place specifically in the Coachella Valley (in the Colorado desert), where a notable number of renowned Latin artists will also perform for two consecutive weekends. like Karol G, Anitta, Banda MS, Chicano Batman, Grupo Firme, Ed Maverick, Ela Minus, Jessie Reyez, Nathy Peluso, Omar Apollo, Pabllo Vittar or Natanael Cano.

West’s latest stage has been marked by erratic behavior. After his divorce from Kim Kardashian, the rapper has spent weeks making comments against the famous and her new partner, Pete Davidson.

