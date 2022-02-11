Kanye West asks Billie Eilish to apologize to Travis Scott; he threatens not to show up at coachella

Kanye West is again the subject of criticism due to his statements given on Instagram against Billie Eilishthe rapper who is now known as Ye came out “in defense” of Travis Scott.











© Provided by Millennium

Kanye West asks Billie Eilish to apologize to Travis Scott





The singer-songwriter of ‘Bad Guy’ was giving one of her concerts on the ‘Happier Than Ever Tour’ in the United States a few days ago when she had to stop it because one of the attendees was being crushed and it was difficult for her to catch her breath. Billie waited until the assistant could use his inhaler to resume the concert: “We take care of our people. I’ll wait until everyone is okay and then I’ll move on” she mentioned.

It seems that These words bothered Kanye West and he assumed that the comment made at the concert was a hint to Travis Scott for what happened at the Astroworld festival in which several attendees lost their lives when they were trapped in the crowd.

Kanye wrote: “Come on Billie we love you please apologize to Travis and the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended for this to happen. Trav had no idea what was going on when he was in the stage and I was very hurt by what happened and yes, Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.“.

It’s not very common for artists to respond directly to comments made by other celebrities publicly on social media, however, the 20-year-old singer responded to the Instagram photo: “I literally never said anything about Travis. He was just helping a fan.”

It is unknown if rapper Ye will opt out of performing on the Coachella stage again this April 15-17 and April 22-24.

