“Jurassic World: Dominion”: release date, trailer, synopsis and more about the long-awaited film | REVTLI | ANSWERS

In 1993, the unforgettable film “Jurassic Park” was released, directed by steven spielberg, whose success would allow several sequels over the years. The great popularity of the franchise brought the return of the dinosaurs in 2015 with “Jurassic World”, and now the saga brings a new installment titled “Jurassic World: Dominion”which promises to revolutionize your world completely.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow and starring for the third consecutive time by Chris Pratt Y Bryce DallasHoward, “Jurassic World: Dominion” aims to be one of the great cinematographic events of 2022.

What is this new installment about?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the director of the film explained what we will see in this new installment:

“It is located all over the world and through different ecosystems: the jungle, urban areas, the desert, the snow. It is exciting to see these creatures inhabit places they are not prepared to survive. They grew up in a park and now they are here!” she remarked effusively.

Chris Pratt returns as Owen Grady in “Jurassic World: Dominion.” | Photo: Universal

He also pointed out that, compared to the Jurassic Park trilogy, the closure of his story is clearer and more serious: “The important thing for me was that, when you see Dominion, you really feel that you are learning part of the history of that first series. of movies and how everything that happened in them informs us of what may ultimately happen in this one.”

In another interview, Colin Trevorrow commented that for the film he imagined a world where interaction with dinosaurs is unlikely but possible, in the same way that humans live with bears or sharks. “The world that excites me is the one where a dinosaur might run in front of a car on a foggy road or invade a camp looking for food”; he explained.

What is the cast of this movie?

The first names to be confirmed were not a surprise. Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Isabella Sermon they would return as Owen, Claire and Maisie respectively.

However, the news that excited many fans was the return of the characters from the original trilogy, played by Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern. “They get the same amount of screen time as Chris and Bryce,” warned the filmmaker. “They are important from start to finish,” he added.

The main cast of “Jurassic World: Dominion”. | Photo: Universal

When is the premiere?

The arrival in theaters of “Jurassic World: Dominion” It was initially scheduled for 2021, but ended up being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The release date ended up being set for the June 10, 2022.

Here is the most recent trailer of the expected tape:

Source: Cinemania

According to the criteria of Know more

RECOMMENDED VIDEO:

Spanish actor Maxi Iglesias stars alongside Stephanie Cayo in the first Peruvian film produced for Netflix. This is titled “Until we meet again”, it opens on March 18 and was recorded in several cities in the interior of the country.