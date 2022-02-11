Julio César Chávez Jr now criticizes his father’s rehabilitation clinics

The controversy continues within the Chávez family, because now Julio Cesar Chavez jr. he used his social networks again to attack his father’s rehabilitation clinics, Julio Cesar Chavez.

Through a live broadcast on Instagram, Junior spoke about the centers that his father has and where people with adduction problemsHowever, he assured that they are not good places.

“I don’t get along with the people at my dad’s clinic because they are garbage, really,” said Jake Paul’s possible rival about the people who work for the Mexican Grand Champion.

The eldest of the former boxer’s sons recounted his experience when he was in a clinic to get out of his alcoholism, which he described as something terrible.

In addition, he asserted that what happens in his father’s centers “is worse”, because patients escape.

“My dad’s clinic is worse, today several escaped and it’s worse, it’s not about lying,” explained Chávez Jr. and concluded that there are bad practices in these places.

On the other hand, in the same space, he took the opportunity to announce the plans he has for his 36th birthday, inviting all his followers and elaborated a little on the situation of the fight against Paul.