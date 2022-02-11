“Journalists want to tell the truth, but there are always superior forces”

Related news

There are stars whose fame precedes them. Johnny Depp is one of them. Fame is that punctual, precisely, it is not. It is normal to be made to pray. Or speaking clearly, he is usually late for press calls. To enlarge the legend of him, Depp complied with what was expected and appeared an hour and a half late at the press conference of The Minamata Photographer -which premieres on April 30-, the film presented at the Barcelona Film Festival. But we must be fair, in return he gave a master class on what a meeting with the press should be. He delivered on every answer, defended the film and withstood the pull.

He was generous and appreciated this opportunity to visit Barcelona. He first made a mess and said that he was delighted to be in the city of Guernica. Then he said that he wanted to stay and live there, and then he got into the flour and talked about this film directed by Andrew Levitas, in which he gives life to Eugène Smith, photographer who portrayed the Second World War and who in 1971 went to the Japanese city of Minamata to capture with his camera this Japanese town that was being poisoned by mercury discharges from a large company.

A real character that Depp himself “admired a lot” and that has caused him to produce this film in which he wanted to “honor his legacy”. For this he visited the royal city and met his people. He even captured them on his camera like Smith did, who believed, as the Native Americans said, that with each snapshot they stole a piece of your soul. “When you take a photo you capture that moment, and yes, I think a little bit of his soul. What happens in a photograph is like a dance, in which one of the couple renounces some things and the other others”, Depp has expressed with his hoarse and slow voice.

‘The Minamata Photographer’.



A character who is an alcoholic and lives tormented, a tonic in many of his roles, and that is that he believes that suffering, and therefore addictions, are something that have always been linked to art. “It is something that has happened since the beginning of time. It has always happened, with artists, with writers, with people we have greatly admired. Van Gogh was unhappy, and consumed with an internal fire and self-medicated. Baudelaire took opium, hashish and wine to face all the layers of his pain. It happens with every great and important artist, look at the comedians, who make us laugh but then they are lonely and unhappy people. That art comes from his own pain, ”he has said about these patterns in his films.

“An artist is what happens to him, and you can approach the work and be organic and honest, but you are always channeling your own emotions, it’s like painting an invisible painting, you never see everything behind that person. It happens when there is a dialogue between two people, behind what we say there is much more. Eugene would not have become who he is were it not for the tragedies and pain he suffered. Does that mean being self-destructive? Well, he knew what he wanted and that he was going to do everything necessary for his purposes”, said the actor who later clarified that “I don’t think someone should suffer to be an artist, that’s ridiculous, but I do believe that if one is committed to what he does, you have to be prepared to suffer and to transmit that desire and that passion”.

I don’t think the devil exists, but there are big corporations that want to make money at any price. There is hate, but also love

A film that also talks about the power of journalism, and how greed tries to buy everything and is above everything. The actor has also spoken of the relief that he has supposed to get rid of donald trump, which he considers “a thorn for any country”. He has also been asked if he believes that evil trumps good at the moment, and has brought out the most political version of it.

“If you ask me if evil forces are behind it all…look, Minamata is a small fishing town and one day a corporation knowingly dumps mercury and turns it into a nightmare to this day. It’s a nightmare, and it’s a microcosm, but before Minamata there were many others, and the media outlets you write for want to tell the truth, but they always find higher forces that want to change the headline, that don’t want you to tell it, and then you are the one who signs the story ”, has opined the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean.

It has also been shown against large companies that only seek profitability. “I don’t think the devil exists, but there are big corporations that want to make money at any price.. There is hate, but also love. Let’s look at the nurses in this pandemic, who have been tripling shifts to take care of patients, people who have cared for others, almost as if they put themselves in front of the bullets so they don’t get hurt, and those forces will always be stronger ”, has settled.

