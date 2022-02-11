José Mourinho seeks an XXL market of €100M for Roma

José Mourinho exploded just a couple of days ago. The reason was Roma’s defeat in Milan against Inter (2-0) in the quarterfinals of the cuppa that got him out of the ko tournament. Thus, the Portuguese did not hesitate to blurt out his footballers: “I want to know why, face to face with Inter, you shit in the first ten minutes! And then I want to know why, even against Milan, you do the same!”.

“I want to know why for two years you have been small against the big ones. If we are small, the referees treat us like small! The biggest flaw in a man is the lack of balls, of personality. Are you afraid of games like this one? Go play in Serie C, where you will never find teams with champions, the best stadiums, the pressure of great football!”he bellowed.

An investment of €100 million

Currently in seventh place in the table and just six points from a fourth place that would give him the chance to play in the Champions League next year, José Mourinho thinks about the future. and plan The Special One is throwing the house out the window with a series of incorporations that would result in an expense of €100 million.









The information that we can find published in the edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport. This list of targets is headed by the 29-year-old Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka, an Arsenal footballer (14 games, 1 goal this year) who was in the spotlight last summer and for whom he will return to the fray next summer.

Several areas of the field to reinforce

The second proper name is to prop up the center of the rear. In this case it is the Italian-Argentine Marcos Senesi (24), a defender who is showing a more than brilliant performance in the ranks of Feyenoord (30 games with 2 goals and 3 assists this course) and whose contract expires in 2023, so that the picture of the capital of Italy is in a good situation in order to face his signing.

In last place is Filip Kostic (29). The left-handed winger of Eintracht (23 games, 3 goals, 10 assists), a footballer who for months has been part of Inter Milan’s priorities and now also slips into the agenda of a José Mourinho who has the clear priority of forming a equipment that allows him to fight with the elite of Calcio.