Johnny Depp: The story of Rock City Angels and the actor’s first band

At the beginning of the decade, the wife of Depp, Allisonintroduced the actor Nicolas Cage, who advised him to pursue a career in acting. This led to her first role in the film A Nightmare on Elm Street, followed by a leading role in the comedy Private Resort. In 1986, the same year he joined the Rock City Angels, he participated in the Oliver Stone drama platoonplus he won the lead role in the action series 21 Jump Street, becoming a teen star.

It was this success that prompted him to leave the band shortly after, opting for an acting career. The band went ahead but failed to convince the label Geffen to produce another album for them, after which they were left without a contract and ended up breaking up in 1993. In the 2000s they reunited and recorded a third album in 2007, being released in 2008.

Although the band intended to move on, Bobby Durango (last name he adopted Bobby Bondage) died of causes that were not made public.

For its part, Johnny Depp(who is currently at the center of a controversy over his dispute with Amber Heard) has worked on collaborations with different artists such as P, Oasis, Iggy Pop, Vanessa Paradis, In addition to being a member of the hollywood vampiresband consisting of Depp, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry from aerosmith Y Tommy Henriksen who plays with Cooper.

Rise is the second —and most recent— album by hollywood vampires and was released in June 2019. Despite the busy schedules of all its Alice Cooper members, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry took time to make some surprise appearances.