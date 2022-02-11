Jennifer Lawrence shows off her pregnancy at the premiere of ‘Don’t look up’

The 31-year-old actress posed for the radiant carpet alongside her partner and co-star, Leonardo Dicaprio, on Sunday. And in an interview with ‘Entertainment Tonight’ in which she was asked what excited her the most about her motherhood, she simply answered with her sense of humor.

“I don’t know, I’ll have to find out!” What she did say more openly was how happy she was to share a movie with an actress like Meryl Streep.

“She’s the greatest actress who ever lived, and when you see her in person, it just confirms it. I think I was more in awe of being around Ariana Grande because our worlds hardly ever collide with that of musicians, and what she does is very different”.

Jennifer Lawrence is married to Cooke Maroney. The couple confirmed their relationship in 2018, and in 2019 they got engaged and married in October of the same year. The wedding was very low-key, and was attended by close friends, such as Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper, Kris Jenner.