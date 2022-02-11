Jennifer Aniston: This is what the cast of “A Wife of Lies” looks like today

This February 11, the always beautiful Jennifer Aniston celebrates her 53rd birthday, and without a doubt, although we remember her with characters like “Rachel” in “Friends” Aniston has many more with which she has made us cry and laugh.

Such is the case of “Katherine Murphy”, a role she played in 2011 in the movie “A Fake Wife” alongside Adam Sandler who in turn gave life to “Daniel Maccabee”, a surgeon who every night posed with his conquests as an unhappy husband who was mistreated by his wife.

This happened until he met “Palmer” (Brooklyn Decker), a twenty-year-old with whom he wants to establish a formal relationship, but many things happen for which he must fake a marriage Fractured with fake wife and kids.

This comical story was filmed just over 10 years ago, so the cast that participated in it currently looks very different, that is why below we will show you how the entire cast of 2022 looks like “A fake wife”.

Jennifer Aniston- Katherine Murphy/ Devlin Maccabee

Adam Sandler-Daniel Maccabee

Brooklyn Decker-Palmer

Bailee Madison- Maggie Murphy

Griffin Gluck-Michael Murphy

Nicole Kidman as Devlin Adams

KEEP READING:

Jennifer Aniston: How much is the FORTUNE of the famous Hollywood actress?