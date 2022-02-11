Jennifer Aniston and her most iconic hairstyles of the 90s

Since her debut in “Friends”, Jennifer Aniston became one of the most acclaimed celebrities in Hollywood for her talent and beauty. Thanks to the character of “Rachel” and her original style, the actress set a trend at the beginning of the 90s.

In the first and second seasons of the series alone, thousands of women around the world asked their hairdressers for the haircut called “The Rachel” – in honor of the character – which is characterized by different levels of layers to give volume and small Front bangs to frame the face.

This is how, from her beginnings in the artistic industry, Jennifer Aniston became a benchmark in acting and also in fashion.

Although in more than 30 years of career, the interpreter of “Dumplin” has maintained the same color palette in her hair, we cannot deny that in terms of hairstyles she has always been one of the most creative.

The Rachel, a style that set a trend

The mythical hairstyle behind a risky haircut set a precedent in the 90s and came back with a bang in 2021 after the premiere of “Friends: The Reunion”. The beloved character of “Rachel Green”, is not only remembered for her captivating love story, she also became a fashion icon just like the actress who played her.

Rachel Green’s character served as inspiration for her numerous hairstyles Photo: Instagram @friends

The iconic braids of the 90s

Although it is not common to see Jennifer Aniston with her hair up, in 1997 she showed that there is no hairstyle that does not suit her. With a totally informal style, the actress attended the filming of “Boyfriend for Rent” (1997), a romantic comedy that she starred in during the first years of her career.

Braids became all the rage in the 90s Photo: Instagram @jenniferaniston

with bangs

Throughout her career, we have seen how the 53-year-old actress has appropriated endless styles. Although the most remembered of hers is the hairstyle with golden reflections and waves, she has added medium layers to it on several occasions to give it more mobility.

In 2008, Jennifer underwent a change of look to shoot the romantic comedy film “Marley and I”, where she wore a much lighter shade of hair than usual with versatile bangs.

Jennifer Aniston in “Marley and Me” Photo: Instagram @jenniferaniston

Jennifer Aniston in the style of “The Morning Show”

Taking on a much more serious role for the Apple TV+ series, the American actress opted for a neutral style. Although she did not choose a dark palette, she sought to tone down the characteristic golden tones of her hair.

As for the hairstyle, she kept her layered cut, but this time she wore long, open bangs to the side.

Jennifer Aniston in “The Morning Show” Photo: Instagram @jenniferaniston

