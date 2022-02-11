Jennifer Aniston and her hair secrets to look young and elegant at 53

Since his beginnings in acting in the 90s, Jennifer Aniston has conquered the world with her talent, charisma and beauty, setting trends that to date have lit up social networks such as the iconic haircut of hair layered inspired by Rachel Green who is famous in Instagram Y TikTok.

And yes, her hair is a gold mine! It is precisely this detail (in large part) that has helped him to appear younger forever, so if you are interested in knowing his tricks, today we reveal the Jennifer Aniston hair secrets to look young, elegant and pretty. Ready to take note?

Blonde hair color with golden highlights

Very few have been the times that we have seen Jennifer Aniston with the hair brown and that’s for a reason: blonde refreshes her face and takes years off her face. But it’s not just any blonde, but a golden tone with slightly ash highlights that makes his hair add light to his skin and hide his features (and even signs of age). Have you noticed that this coloring effect is constant over time? Yes, although it has presented slight variants such as platinum blonde or bronde, but he always returns to his signature golden tresses. Try this secret of the actress from the hand of your stylist to find your tone blonde perfect.

Getty Images

Haircut for impact volume

the cut of hair which has prevailed in Jennifer Aniston in recent years it is long with soft layers on the contours of the face. The secret is that they do not look as marked as the rachel cut, but they do mix with each other so that they add body and volume to the hair, two aspects that ultimately evoke youth and beauty. If you want to try it, go to the salon with a reference image of the artist and ask that the layers be subtle, never faded, because this removes volume and is the least you want.

Double capillary cleansing

Shiny and silky hair is synonymous with care, and this is probably one of the greatest Jennifer Aniston hair secrets to look young. How do you do it? Her longtime stylist, Chris McMillan, has revealed that under her supervision, Jen double cleanses with her favorite shampoo based on her daily needs.

Conditioner throughout the hair

After a deep cleaning, Jennifer Aniston apply conditioner from roots to ends, yes! Although many experts point out that it is not ideal, McMillan defends the idea with this analogy: ‘Would you moisturize only the jawline or the forehead? No! You will hydrate your entire face. Conditioner is a moisturizer for your hair! You should do the same to your hair as you do to your skin.’ If you want to try it, follow Jen’s tip and let your stylist guide you. He knows well the needs of your hair!