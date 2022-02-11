Jaime Ordiales arrives at Cruz Azul with continuity as his flag

The sports president of La Maquina trusts Juan Reynoso’s project and said he had Juan Escobar’s word on his renewal.

FEB. 11. 2022

“I think we have to give continuity to what started, it’s starting well, there are four dates and the team is there at the top. I see Juan (Reynoso) and his coaching staff well, since he arrived they are all playing, plus the new ones who arrived, ”Jaime Ordiales confessed to Adrián Esparza Oteo exclusively for TUDN.

“I know the capacity and potential that the team has, we will have to show it now day by day on the field. I come to work and join this project to have the satisfaction that we already experienced at some point (the Liga MX title) and we all want to experience this club, because I’m sure the players owe it to that and normally their successes are shared with all this hobby that is wonderful, ”said the sky-blue manager.

His departure from the team as sports director took place in July 2021, a sad separation due to personal reasons, but returning to the cement institution makes him feel honored and he accepted a new challenge.

“There is always a feeling of sadness when you walk away from a project in which you live and work with many people because it is not just with one. Here we are very pro-team and very pro-teamwork, I am very proud of what the players and the coaching staff and all the areas of the institution did at that time.

“By taking a step to the side, I was losing a great opportunity to continue this journey at Cruz Azul. Today I receive this invitation to once again take on the sporting assignments here at the club and I feel very flattered, very honored that they have invited me again”, Jaime Ordiales said exclusively for TUDN.

JAIME ORDIALES HAS GAVE THE RENEWAL OF JUAN ESCOBAR

sports president of Blue Cross He also pointed out that although the permanence of the Paraguayan side is not a fact John Escobaryour renewal is on track and there is a verbal agreement.

“Juan and the legal area had already been handling it. It was a very busy day and today we allocate the day to many pending and that was one of the main pending to close and well, it is practically agreed and we hope that the steps that have to be taken with other players and they who have the peace of mind to develop, to do their job as they have been doing and have been doing for a long time in the best possible way”, concluded Jaime Ordiales.