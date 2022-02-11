Is Sergio Pérez scared? Checo’s direct competitor in F1 renews for four years with his team

The 2022 Formula 1 season is underway. While Mercedes-AMG Petronas wants revenge for the blow suffered at the hands of Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing will try to repeat the drivers’ title and win the constructors’ title, other teams such as Ferrari or McLaren want to continue recovering the once lost prominence.

In this sense, the Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez knows that one of his most direct competitors will be fighting with him not only during this calendar but for four more years. And it is that Lando Norris renewed his contract with McLaren F1 Team for four more years, that is, until 2025.

The Briton arrived at the team from his own country in 2017, and from the beginning he dazzled locals and strangers. His first podium finish was at the 2020 Grand Circus, and in the most recent season he reached no less than four podiums and his first pole positionwhich earned him increasing respect from all.

Thus, Norris prepares to be driver of the current grid with the longest contract durationand predicts a future with titles. “Last season was a step forward, the commitment of the team is aimed at victories and titles in the future, this gives me confidence that it is a natural decision to extend my contract for the next few years“it was read from Lando himself through a statement.

For his part, the young driver highlighted the great atmosphere that the team presents and highlighted that “I’ve grown up with this team and I’m part of the journey we’re on”. For its part, McLaren praised Norris and argued about the extensive renewal of the link: “We think that his talent can be a key element to reach the goal”.