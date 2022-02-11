Inflation puts Mexicans under 2 fires

Mexico took the biggest hit inflationary of the United States (EU) in recent decades.

With bilateral trade that has multiplied over the last 40 years, Mexico imported $221 billion worth of Made in USA merchandise in 2021.

This figure is equivalent to five times more than in 1993, before the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), and more than 10 times what it was in 1982, when purchases totaled $15 billion, according to the Commerce Department.

The Inegi reported that national inflation reached a level of 7.1% in January and accumulated three months above 7%, which has not been seen for 21 years.

Meanwhile, the US faced higher inflation than Mexico, of 7.5% last January compared to the same period in 2021, the highest rate in four decades, since February 1982, the Labor Department revealed.

The last time it surpassed Mexico in inflation was more than a decade ago, in October 2011, when the US suffered a famine of 3.5% and the country 3.2%.

However, the impact is stronger in Mexico, since 43.9% of the population is in povertyfour times more than the other side, where the deficiencies reach 11.4% of Americans.

“Mexico imports more inflation from the United States, especially for purchases of manufactured goods,” said Alfredo Coutiño, director for America America from Moody’s Analytics.

Companies in Mexico buy more expensive from the US, which ends up raising their costs and being transferred to the consumer. Mexican producers faced a 9.8% shortage last month, according to the ineg.

“High inflation in the United States has a direct impact on production costs in Mexico,” Coutiño explained.

Mexicans acquire more expensive merchandise from the neighboring country, whose facilities have been expanded by electronic commerce. In addition, most of the gasoline sold in Mexico comes from the American Union, where it became more expensive due to the rise in petroprices.

Coutiño explained that US inflation impacts Mexico via monetary policy, since it is expected that, in an effort to contain prices, the Federal Reserve (Fed) will begin to raise its main interest rate next month, after keeping it at historical lows of 0 % to 0.25% for almost two years.

The Fed is considered the most influential central bank in the world, so it is expected that the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) follow in their footsteps and apply increases, which makes bank financing more expensive in the country.

Higher inflation also reduces the purchasing power of Mexicans working in the US, which restricts their ability to send remittances, Coutiño said.

For Luis Adrián Muñiz, deputy director of economic analysis at Vector Casa de Bolsa, “the fact that the United States is suffering from high inflation is an additional pressure on prices in Mexico, mainly in merchandise, which has affected Mexican inflation more in recent years. months”.

From his perspective, Banxico will raise rates hand in hand with the Fed, since rate increases in the neighboring nation can depreciate the peso against the dollar and generate more famine in the country.

the president of bursametric group, Ernest O’Farrillhighlighted the growth of trade between Mexico and the United States in the last four decades, which made both countries more dependent.

He agreed that part of the inflation suffered by Mexico comes from the US and also highlighted the impact on remittances.

He explained that high inflation inhibits consumption and limits economic growth of our main partner, which implies that Mexico sells less merchandise.

