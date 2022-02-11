If Billie Eilish doesn’t apologize to Travis Scott, Kanye West says goodbye to Coachella

kanye-west lashed out Billie Eilish demanding that he apologize to Travis Scott and the relatives of the 10 attendees who died of suffocation at the Astroworld Festival last November.

After the artist stopped her concert in Atlanta when she noticed that one of her fans could not breathe and declared that she takes care of her people during her presentations, the ex of kim kardashian used his Instagram account to threaten that he will not appear in Coachella unless Billie retracts, assuring that Travis was not responsible for what happened at his concert.

“Come on Billie we love you apologize to Trav and the families of the people who lost their lives no one intended this to happen. Trav had no idea what was going on when he was on stage and he was so hurt by what happened,” Kanye West wrote.

It should be noted that, before West’s claim, Billie reacted by defending her position and denying that her words were a hint for Scott. “I literally never said anything about Travis. He was just helping a fan.”

The Coachella Festival will take place from April 15 to 17 and from April 22 to 24 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California, and the lineup includes artists such as Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Kanye West (Ye), Swedish House Mafia, and even Mexican artists such as Grupo Firme, Banda MS, Natanael Cano and Ed Maverik will participate.

IL