Ideas of celebrities to dress up in Carnival 2022

Although more and more people are launching to celebrate Halloween with terrifying dresses, with the arrival of February our minds prepare for carnival. This 2022 is celebrated again and wanting to choose the perfect costume becomes the goal of many. Whether as a couple, family or inspired by the idol of our childhoodthe celebrities leave us with infinite ideas so that this year we have the most original costume of all.

While Taylor Swift stayed with a classic option in the form of an animal, Lizzo emulated Kim Kardashian herself at the MET Gala 2021. In both cases, the chosen costume has to shock, amuse and knock out the staff.

A Friday look by Tamara Falcó

A well-matched marriage

Couple costumes are always a good option: either with your BFF or with your partner in crime, there are options for all tastes. From movie characters, series, famous marriages… The options are endless. And just tell Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth that this year they dressed up as the Demogorgon and as a nurse.

Movies always inspire

The cinematographic world always inspires with mythical characters from the big screen that come back to life thanks to us. While Reese Witherspoon became the new protagonist of the legendary Hitchcock film “The Birds”, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker brought out the best of themselves to be Eduardo Scissorhands and Kim Boggs.

Although if you prefer you can always go further and do as Olivia Rodrigo to be Elvira Hancock (aka Michelle Pfeiffer) in Scarface.

Cardi B and Lizzo opted for more mythical characters like Morticia Addams or Yoda.

Imitating your idol (whether childhood or current)

If you are one of those who wants to imitate their favorite singer, Amy Winehouse, the rapper Gunna or Britney Spears in her 90s version could be the solution to all your (stylistic) ills.

The whole family

More and more celebrities do not hesitate to take advantage of the moment to dress up as a family and create a wonderful effect. The Addams Family or the Power Rangers are a good start if you want to make an impact as a team.

Photos | Instagram @reesewitherspoon, @haileybieber, @elsapatakyconfidential, @chiaraferragni, @taylorswift, @kourtneykardash, @oliviarodrigo, @alessiasmusic, @iamcardib, @badgalriri