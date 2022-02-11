‘I am not afraid to be the leader of the defense of America’

To win over the fans America. The experience of having played in the most competitive leagues in Europe and having faced strikers of international stature such as Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski or Erling Halandmake the defender of the Eagles, Jorge Mere, have the confidence to be the leader in the Americanist defensive line; the Spanish footballer himself assured that he did not fear the responsibility and pressure that this entails.

“Any player wants these opportunities, especially people like me who are very competitive and have a lot of character, that doesn’t scare me, it gives me more ambition to show for all the support that has been given to me,” he confirmed in an interview with RECORD.

“Every player must have an obligation and responsibility, whoever does not have it, I think they are not made for this sport because in the end, when you go out on the field, you are not only representing a club, but a lot of people behind it, for course that pressure and responsibility exists”, added the European.

Stopping competing in European football was never a reason for the Spaniard to come to our country, the azulcrema affirmed that the greatness and international prestige of America immediately seduced him.

“When the biggest team calls you, the most successful, I think there’s nothing more to think about, it’s a very easy decision, what seduced me was the club, I know where I am and where I come from”, he commented.

“We all know that America is the largest of Mexico, It is a winning team that always demands the maximum from you and that is a very big responsibility for the footballer, that is why as soon as I had the time to come here I did not hesitate in the slightest”, he concluded George Mere.

THERE IS TRANQUILITY DESPITE A BAD START

Regarding the situation that is beginning to have overtones of a crisis, the Americanist confirmed that within the club there is tranquility and unity to immediately reverse the misstep.

“Of course we know what it entails (a bad start), but the tranquility is maximum because when things are good you have to be calm, but when they are bad you also have to be calm and think about what we must improve, the group is very united and we are going the same way”, he sentenced.

HE NOTIFIED FIDALGO OF HIS ARRIVAL AT THE NEST

It is not a secret that between Jorge Mere Y Alvaro Fidalgo there is a friendship of many years, and the fact that America has brought them together again was a “shock”. The reinforcement of the Eagles recalled in the microphones of RECORD how was the moment when he let Fidalgo know that his future was to share the locker room again.

“After many years without being able to share a locker room, the last time was in Sub 17 with the Spanish selectionthat was years ago, one day I told him: ‘Alvarito, I want to talk to you as soon as you can call me’ because of the hours it was complicated, but the moment he called me and I told him about the possibility of coming to America and he stayed a little like in ‘shock’ because realize, we are both from the same region and that we have met in Mexico is something very rare, “revealed the Americanist defender.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: MOISÉS MUÑOZ: ‘SANTIAGO BAÑOS HAS DONE A GOOD JOB, THE PLAYERS HAVE NOT PERFORMED’