how to wear two coats from the wardrobe in different generations

Angelina Jolie went to the Capitol yesterday to ask for help for victims of gender violence. The actress, closely linked to actions of a social nature, could not avoid tears on the spot. Moments before stepping on the Washington Capitol, Jolie and her daughter Zahara were captured at the airport with outfits that perfectly represent two generations that shake hands.





Angelina opted for a classic dress in the company of a herringbone coat, some silettos camel and a bag shopper White. A choice that we point out for a business mealfor example.

Zahara, for her part, opted for a navy blue minidress that she combined with a brown coat with marked lapels and some almighty black Converse. What detail makes the difference? the orange bag. For halftime we can put aside the coat and add a denim jacket to the style.





At the Capitol date, we saw Jolie with a sober black two-piece. a suit of blazer and skirt below the knee that closes with a few stilettos high heels. A outfits very appropriate for the occasion.

By the way, We couldn’t help but notice the purple suit worn by the woman behind Angelina Jolie. A model very similar to the one Nuria Roca wore at the Clinique presentation yesterday.

Photographs | gtres