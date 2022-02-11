How to update Android Auto to the latest version

we will explain how to update android auto to its latest version, so you can always keep the Google driving app up to date. It is an extremely simple process, but if we are not familiar with Android it can be difficult the first time.

Just like any other application, Android Auto can be installed from Google Play every time a new version is released. We are going to tell you in a summarized way the two processes with which you will be able to carry out this update.

Update Android Auto from Google Play

The only thing you are going to have to do to update Android Auto is open your device’s app store,Google Play. Here, you will be able to do two things. First of all, you can click on your profile image and enter Manage apps and devicewhere you can see the list of applications to update.

If it doesn’t appear on this list of pending updates, you can search by hand for the application or enter it directly through its Google Play link. If it is not installed directly you will download the latest version, and if you have it installed you should see the option to update.

Now, update the app and you don’t need to do anything else. When you connect to the car you will already do it with the new version that you have downloaded, and you can start using all the news that has arrived. Remember that applications usually update automatically, but you can do this when a new version arrives to search for and force the update.

You can also download its APK

The second method is to download the Android Auto APK file, which is like the executable from which you will be able to install the application on your mobile. In this APK Mirror link you will reach the Android Auto profile, and you only have to click on the link with the highest number, which will be the latest version to download it.

Now, simply follow the steps in our guide on how to install an APK. In short, it’s simple, click on the APK file and the mobile will tell you that you need to give it installation permission, and normally it will point you to the options where you can give it to it. When you do, launch the APK again to install the application and that’s it, when you connect to the car you will do so with the new version.