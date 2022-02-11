Host of a well-known Late Night Show fired at the Oscars for not including this film

Recently the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 94th Academy Awards. As expected, there was a large number of stars and films that were left out. fans of Marvel Studios looked closely at the ads as they expected Spider-Man: No Way Home to appear in various categories but it didn’t happen, it was only included in Best Visual Effects. One of those who did not tolerate this lack was Jimmy Kimmel. The presenter of Jimmy Kimmel Live he shouted at the cinema because the most successful film of 2021 was not taken into account.

“How come ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ didn’t get one of the top 10 nominations for best picture?” Jimmy shot back. “Forget the fact that the movie made $750 million (in the US alone) and it’s still going strong. This was a great movie. Wasn’t it in the top 10 best movies of the year? There were three Spider-Man in it. Are you telling me ‘Don’t Look Up’ was better than ‘Spider-Man’? It certainly wasn’t”, added the presenter angrily.

Kimmel did not slow down and continued to criticize the decision, especially because for him Don’t Look Up was not a great movie. Something striking emerged from Jimmy’s sayings and it is results in a great truthwhat the films chosen as the best are, for the most part, serious, which leaves aside stories of humor and why not also of superheroes.

“Why do best picture nominees have to be serious? When did that become a prerequisite for being nominated for an Academy Award? Do you want to know what happened? Voters looked at the list and saw the names of Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep and checked the box and then got their kids in the car and went to see the movie ‘Spider-Man.’ And they loved it! But they didn’t vote for itJimmy maintained.

One of the novelties of the 2022 edition is that the category to Best Picture now has 10 titlesbut in none of those spaces was there a place for Spidey and his greatest adventure.

