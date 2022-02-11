Host of a well-known Late Night Show fired at the Oscars for not including this film

Recently the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 94th Academy Awards. As expected, there was a large number of stars and films that were left out. fans of Marvel Studios looked closely at the ads as they expected Spider-Man: No Way Home to appear in various categories but it didn’t happen, it was only included in Best Visual Effects. One of those who did not tolerate this lack was Jimmy Kimmel. The presenter of Jimmy Kimmel Live he shouted at the cinema because the most successful film of 2021 was not taken into account.

How come ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ didn’t get one of the top 10 nominations for best picture?” Jimmy shot back. “Forget the fact that the movie made $750 million (in the US alone) and it’s still going strong. This was a great movie. Wasn’t it in the top 10 best movies of the year? There were three Spider-Man in it. Are you telling me ‘Don’t Look Up’ was better than ‘Spider-Man’? It certainly wasn’t”, added the presenter angrily.

