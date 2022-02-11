Hobby received Monterrey with insults and claims; ‘Out Aguirre’

The team of scratched Return to Monterey after his participation in the Club World Cuphowever, they did not have a comfortable reception, since various amateurs met to reproach the management of Javier Aguirre as technical director.

The arrival of the Monterrey team caused protests by their followers, who showed nonconformity for the fifth place obtained in the tournament, and annoyance at the controversial statements of the ‘Basque‘ about the competition in the United Arab Emirates.

One of the fans arrived at the airport with a blanket against the Mexican strategist, which said: “A lot of staff little $$$ technical“.

“He has the best squad in the country to play the way he is playing and to that you add his statements, they have gone to the Club World Cup five times, a mediocre coach comes and says that it is not the worst presentation of Monterrey” , he protested.

Javier Aguirre He was the one who monopolized most of the insults and claims.

“You are not (Javier Aguirre) in my team in Spain, this is a team (Monterrey) to always be champion,” he added.

The annoyance of his followers began after scratched lost his first match against Al Ahly; being out of any possibility to fight for the title. That unleashed the disagreements of the fans.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: PIZARRO ON THE FANS OF RAYADOS: ‘I LIKE THAT THEY DEMAND, NOTHING HAPPENS’