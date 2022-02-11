He sold his car to go to the Club World Cup and now he wants Rayados to buy him another

Monterey Striped He did not have a good time in the Club World Cup. After the failure of having lost in the second round against Al-Ahly, the team led by Javier Aguirre achieved fifth place by defeating Al-Jazira (3-1) this Wednesday, although leaving the expectations of his fans unfulfilled.



The Mexicans were fifth in the Club World Cup.

When the championship was played in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, many fans of the Mexican club had to make different sacrifices to be able to travel and closely follow the tournament. In social networks, it was even known that one of them sold his car to raise the money… and now his family wants the institution to buy him another!

“Hello, good afternoon, I am looking for your support since my nephew sold his car, he just paid for it in December and sold it to go see his Rayados. Now on his return he will not be able to move, obviously public transport is ruled out due to covid, Me and his mother are very worried and we want to contact the Rayados Directive so that they can help him keep another little piece of furniture to move around in.” wrote a woman on Facebook.



Rayados fans packed the stands in Abu Dhabi.

The lady made the publication in the group “Carros Baratos de Monterrey” and generated a link to collect signatures and that her request be heard by the leaders of Rayados. The posting, of course, did not take long to go viral and the fans of the other Liga MX clubs flooded the networks with memes and ridicule towards Monterrey.

THE POST ABOUT RAYADOS THAT WAS VIRAL ON SOCIAL NETWORKS



The request of the family of a Monterrey fan. Photo/Capture: Facebook.

