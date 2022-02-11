He posed as Nicolas Cage and stole $13,000 from a woman

A scammer posed as the actor Nicolas Cage to trick a woman on Facebook and not only make her believe that she was talking to the real celebrity, but that they had a love affair, all to steal 10 thousand pounds sterling, about 13,656 dollars.

According to charity Victim Support, the scammer told the victim he thought he was talking to Cage, who was planning to visit the UK while urging her to keep their relationship “secret”. He also assured her that she needed the money for “tax reasons.”

The woman cheated about 13 thousand dollars to the scammer.

Lisa Mills, senior fraud manager at the charity, told Sky News the victim was vulnerable and “couldn’t afford to lose” the money.

Police are not believed to have caught the scammer posing as Cage yet.

The developments come after nearly 9,000 cases of so-called “romance fraud” were reported in the UK last year, a 27 percent increase from 2020, police figures show.

But the real number is feared to be much higher, as many victims are embarrassed to speak out.

Mills also spoke about another person who was scammed by a scammer pretending to be Prison Break star Wentworth Miller.

“I think it’s hard to get across to society at large – people just scoff and think ‘I wouldn’t be fooled by that,'” he told Sky News.