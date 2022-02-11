Jaime Ordiales assured that Juan Reynoso did not submit his resignation and considers him a winning coach

The executive president of Cruz Azul, Jaime Ordiales, assured that the coach did not submit his resignation and considers that he is the right one for the team to add new sporting successes.

John Reynoso @Blue Cross

“Nothing was presented to me. I saw him train like a pro. He had a talk with Víctor Velázquez, but I saw him preparing everything for tomorrow’s game and I have no knowledge of it.”

“He is the one (for Cruz Azul). I was in the participation to bring it, we were champions. He is a winning coach and he showed it”, he said in an interview for ESPN.

Ordiales revealed that another of the people with whom he spoke was with Víctor Velázquezpresident of the Board of Directors of the Cruz Azul Cooperative.

“I spoke with the engineer and saw the coaching staff with their team. What should be interesting is the day-to-day results, that’s what I can say. I’m seeing it on the pitch, that’s what I’m seeing. I didn’t talk to him about it”, asserted the manager.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

In the same way, he acknowledged that he talked with Reynosobut never communicated his desire to leave.

“We talk about what they have been doing and doing things in the sense of the entire coaching staff and players. I think so (he will direct tomorrow), I am seeing it on the pitch, ”she said.

According to León Lecanda, an ESPN journalist, the coaching staff did not submit their resignation to the board and according to sources, there is a difference of views on the projectbut they do not seek to leave the team.