Haircuts that will be a trend this spring 2022

A look change It is very necessary when we have been with the same haircut for a long time and we are tired of seeing each other. Either because we want to change our image or because our hair is damaged and it’s time to go fix it, it is better to do it in style. By following catwalk rules like the ones we saw at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week and the word of hair experts, you’ll likely end up succumbing to changes in ‘hairstyle’ that are trending.

Now that it’s spring is about to arriveWe are wondering what haircuts will be the ones that succeed in hairdressing salons. And it is that, in the next season we will find some that have been a trend for a long time and that will continue to be, such as bob or pixie cuts. However, many others will be a novelty, such as the butterfly cut.

If you have not yet opted for your ideal style, we leave you some ideas from celebrities and influencers so that you can decide once and for all.

bob cut

the influencer alexandra pereira wear the classic bob cut. The cut ends at the jaw and brings a fresh air to your mane. If you want to wear a more rejuvenated style, this is your perfect cut in any of its versions. Many also include bangs in their bob cut, but that is already a matter of taste.

Butterfly Cut

If you haven’t heard of this cut before, this spring you won’t stop listening to it. Basically it’s about a cut where the hair is longbut ahead gives a short hair sensation due to the curtain style bangs, just as she wears it Jennifer Lopez. If you don’t want to give your hair a big snip but you want to give it a little movement, this will be the cut that suits you best.

Buzz Cut

the british model Iris Law has opted for the most daring cut, since it basically consists of shave your head. If you want a radical change and dare to try it, you have to go to the ‘buzz cut’. In addition, one of the advantages of this cut is that you will not have to worry about always having perfect hair.

pixie cut

The actress Ginnifer Goodwin he looks so fabulous pixie cut. Unlike the ‘buzz cut’, the pixie leaves the hair longer, so it allows you to be comfortable but at the same time gives you the possibility to play with your hair. Many other celebrities have worn this cut as Anne Hathaway, Ursula Corberó, Miley Cyrus or Victoria Beckham.

