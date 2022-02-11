Google releases the first version for developers, these are its news

Shortly before the one year anniversary of the arrival of Android 12, Google has made Android 13 officialbut as usual, it does so in the form of its first developer beta.

Just nine months after the full release of Android 12 and just a couple of months after the arrival of Android 12 Go, the new version of Android has arrived to begin its path to smartphones.

This is Android 13

Android 13 Developer Preview 1 It does not show a big change compared to Android 12, but it does take a look at the main new features that it will integrate upon its full arrival in the coming months.

As happened with Android 12, the main novelties of Android 13 will be focused on design and privacy. The dynamic themes of Material You that Android 12 brought, will be extended to the icons of third-party apps with Android 13.





This way the colors of the application icons will match the colors of the Material You themes. Not only that but also the feature can be “turned off” and the icons will show as normal, they will also be able to adapt to the dark theme.

Of course, despite the fact that Android 13 brings this style-focused feature to the table, developers will be the ones who must provide the compatible icons to enable the function.

On the other hand, Google mentions that Android 13 will focus on privacy. With this approach, one of the new improvements that you will integrate will be a media selector that will allow you to share specific images or videoswithout the app accessing all the content.

Finally, there is also an important novelty focused on languages. Android 13 will allow you to apply different languages ​​at the same timeso the system can use one and in other apps apply different ones, for example.

Android 13 Developer Preview 1 is available as a system image that must be installed manually, and the compatible smartphones are, as usual, Google Pixels from generation 4 to the current 6 and 6 Pro. to updates, according to Google, the second Developer Preview will arrive in March and, shortly after, The first public beta of Android 13 will arrive in April.