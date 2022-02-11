Giancarlo Bertini will reveal the mechanism of false contributors to Fuerza Popular in Keiko Fujimori’s campaign in 2011

Giancarlo Bertini will testify about the false supporters in Keiko Fujimori’s campaign in 2011. Photos: Facebook/Andina

Giancarlo Bertini Vivancothe businessman who was a fugitive from justice from 2018 until a few days ago when he returned to Peru to voluntarily surrender to make himself available to the Lava Jato team, will declare how was the money laundering mechanism with false contributors which is imputed to Keiko Fujimorileader of Fuerza Popular, during her presidential campaign in 2011 when the party was called Force 2011.

Joseph AllemantBertini’s attorney, said the testimony of his sponsored “It is important” and he himself had decided to surrender to the Peruvian justice

“He accepts that he is part of the plot because of the ties with Jorge Yoshiyama, from the contributors that he seeks or identifies”, said the lawyer in an interview with El Comercio.

George Yoshiyama I had asked Giancarlo Bertini laundering cashoffered by his uncle Jaime Yoshiyamafor the election campaign Keiko Fujimori in 2011. This was recognized by the nephew of the former secretary of Fuerza Popular before the prosecutor José Domingo Pérez, assuring that the businessman had acted as a recruiter of false contributors.

“I thought it might be Giancarlo Bertini Vivanco, who had outward signs of wealth. (…) I contacted him and he told me that he had problems finding friends and family”declared Jorge Yoshiyama.

The National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) indicates that the Peruvian businessman contributed S/171,575 in 2011 and was in charge of recruiting false contributors so that they transfer money “as a smurf”.

“There are several guiding verbs in washing. Some have possession or transfer. (Bertini) falls into one of those governing verbs of money laundering; he has been a vehicle for this plot with his friend Yoshiyama”said the defense attorney.

Allemant added that his sponsor always reported to George Yoshiyama about what happened to the money he received in the 2011 election campaign.

Keiko Fujimori could go to prison before the end of the year, according to prosecutor José Domingo Pérez. Photo: Andean

ENTERED REGULARLY

When he arrived in Peru, Giancarlo Bertini wanted to surrender to justice, but was able to enter regularly because they informed him “That there was a fault in the system”narrated his lawyer. “They cannot stop him and he goes to the Canada Avenue requisitions, where they ratify that”he added.

However, in the Requisitions of the National Police of Peru (PNP) they told him that there was no request for his arrest, so the next day they went to the Fourth Preparatory Investigation Court, in charge of Judge Víctor Zúñiga, where he was sent. to jail

Last Thursday, the classification board of the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE) resolved that Giancarlo Bertini face the investigation into the Odebrecht case, linked to Keiko Fujimori, in the Ancón I prison.

There, together with his lawyer, the businessman will reveal everything he knows about the False contributors to the 2011 Fuerza campaign (Popular Force) in Keiko Fujimori’s presidential campaign.

