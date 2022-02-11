get 500GB or 2TB of cloud at minimum prices (they are forever)

pCloud has a special Valentine’s Day offer where you can have your own cloud for life at a crazy price.

If you are looking for a worthwhile alternative to Google Drive, today is your lucky day. pCloudone of the cloud storage services known in Europe (they have more than 14 million users), has a special valentine offer with which you can get 500GB or 2TB of cloud forever at an absolutely ridiculous price: only 122.5 euros for the first option and 245 euros for the second.

This is a limited offer that pulls in a 75% the usual price of its Premium and Premium Plus plans. You will pay just one time and you’ll have cloud storage forever along with plenty of bonus features courtesy of pCloud. Next, we tell you everything that this “bargain” offers cloud“.

Take advantage of pCloud’s Valentine’s deals: 500GB for only 122.5 euros, or 2TB for 245 euros for life

While services like Google One have a cost that can reach 100 euros per yearpCloud guarantees a only price that will allow you to use their service indefinitelythat is to say, forever. And all this with a single payment of €122.5 or of 245 euros depending on the storage you want to have: 500GB or 2TB. Yes you throw numbersyou will see that it comes out considerably more on account than any other service of cloud-storage with monthly or annual subscriptions.

That said, keep in mind that apart from the price, pCloud comes with a number of additional advantages that you should certainly take into account. To begin with, we are faced with a leading european company based in Switzerland, which guarantees us that our files will be hosted in secure and certified servers located in the European Union. Furthermore, everything we upload to our private cloud is stored under SSL/TLS encryption and at least in three different server locationsall this also in a highly secure data storage area.

Of course, just like what happens in our day to day with Google Drive or Google Photos, everything we upload to pCloud it will be available at any time via web, desktop or mobile, all in a practical and easy-to-use interface (you can apply filters to your files, use the search, access the trash…). If you have any doubts about how it works, take a look at the pCloud app on Android: it has over a million installs and maintains an outstanding rating.

Another feature of pCloud is that you can recover old versions of your filesto be exact, allows you to recover everything you have deleted up to 30 days later having deleted it, as well as creating shared folders with other users, being able to control permissions and access levels to your liking.

Whether you’re looking for a cloud storage service to simply make a backup of your Google Drive or Dropbox files as you want a personal and secure cloudyou are at little more than 100 euros away from her. A limited discount on 75% and a only payment. From there you will have your own cloud, safe, comfortable and what is most important… forever.

