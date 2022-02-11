From ‘007’ to ‘The Godfather’, our favorite movie sagas

There are many movie sagas that have made us feel more emotions than many television series. Today at COOLthelifestyle we tell you what some of our sagas favourites, in case one day you feel like making one marathon.

movie series

007

We cannot talk about movies and sagas without mentioning agent 007. With 27 films, this saga is considered a complete cinematographic work. Its actors have always been chosen with great care and attention and have gone down in history as great stars.

Synopsis: In each film, an English agent must face a great threat with the only help of his incredible gadgets, his luxurious vehicles, his surprising weapons and above all with his elegant style.

The Godfather

Another one of the greats. One of the most famous films in the world and best valued by critics.

Synopsis: A family of gangsters and their conflicts with other rival gangs to gain control of the city.

Harry Potter

How to forget a saga as emotional as Harry Potter? Based on the books of JK Rowlingthe series has become history and has an important and passionate legion of fans.

Synopsis: The adventures of a young magician and his friends at the school of hogwarts. A universe full of magic in which there is also a place for the darkest sorcerers.

The Lord of the rings

Obligation to see it at least once in life. Based on the novels of J. R. R. Tolkien and highly acclaimed by critics.

Synopsis: The adventures of Frodo and his companions to destroy the One Ring in Middle-earth.

starwars

It doesn’t need any introduction. By many it is considered one of the best film sagas.

Synopsis: The adventures of Luke, Leia, Han Solo and company in a galaxy far, far away.

Indiana Jones

If you like adventure movies, you’re in luck. One of the favorite sagas for lovers of this genre starring the great Harrison Ford.

Synopsis: Our protagonist will get entangled in intrepid adventures discovering secrets of ancient civilizations.

jurassic-park

It has been part of the childhood of many of us. Due to the success of his first film, he managed to become one of the highest grossing films in history.

Synopsis: The visit to a dazzling theme park inhabited by real dinosaurs, (!spoilers! The visit is not going to go very well.)

Matrix

An apocalyptic future where human beings are slaves to machines and are farmed like batteries. Doesn’t sound that far, does it? The performance of Keanu Reeves will captivate you

Synopsis: Neo, an ordinary human, is chosen to bring peace between machines and humans outside of the Matrix. Agent Smith, something like a computer virus, wants to destroy humanity.

The Dark Knight Rises

Batman It already has many film adaptations, however, The ‘Dark Knight: The Legend Rises’, is for many its best trilogy, especially with the performance of Christopher Nolan What Batman and the iconic Heather Ledger As the Joker.

Synopsis: A realistic and close story of how Batman faces the threats of Gotham.

Pirates of the Caribbean

Disney I create the Pirates of the Caribbean saga ignoring the great success it would have. The cast couldn’t be better: Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Bill Nighy or Geoffrey Rushamong many other great stars.

Synopsis: The adventures of a group of pirates who navigate the murky waters of the Caribbean.

jason bourne

Considered one of the most entertaining of current action and suspense cinema. Among its great cast we highlight Matt Damon and Joan Allen.

Synopsis: The life of a CIA assassin who suffers from dissociative amnesia and is unable to know who he is.