Fortnite x The Book of Boba Fett: Fennec Shand and Krrsantan skins now available

On 02/09/2022, Fortnite received new content from The Boba Fett Book. In this way, the skin boba fett he is no longer alone as part of his set; they join him Fennec Shand Y Krrsantan, two characters in the series. Just below we tell you how to obtain these new skins of the Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3:

How to get the Fennec Shand and Krrsantan skins from The Book of Boba Fett in Fortnite

Official art of the skins Fennec Shand and Krrsantan in Fortnite

As we have commented in the introductory paragraph of this news, all the objects from The Book of Boba Fett They arrived at the Fortnite Battle Royale store on February 9. Fennec Shand and Krrsantan are skins from the store that must be bought with paVos, the virtual currency of Fortnite. At the time we write this news, all these objects appear in the “The Boba Fett Book” of the store:

These new skins are found in the “The Book of Boba Fett” section of the store

Also, to celebrate its launch, the Boba Fett skin has also returned to the store:

The Boba Fett skin (and more Star Wars items) also returned to the store

What are all the new items from The Book of Boba Fett in Fortnite?

These are All the objects of The Book of Boba Fett in Fortnite, along with their prices in paVos. As usual, we can buy all these objects in the same lot, or individually:

Bounty Hunter Bundle (includes the Fennec Shand skin, the Mythosaurus Seal backpack accessory, the Krrsantan skin, the Hutt Clan Symbol backpack accessory, the Fennec Ship hang glider, and the This is the Way emote): 2,300 paVos

(includes the Fennec Shand skin, the Mythosaurus Seal backpack accessory, the Krrsantan skin, the Hutt Clan Symbol backpack accessory, the Fennec Ship hang glider, and the This is the Way emote): 2,300 paVos Skin Fennec Shand + Mythosaurus Seal Backpacking Accessory : 1,500 bucks

+ : 1,500 bucks Skin Krrsantan + Backpacking accessory Hutt Clan Symbol : 1,500 bucks

+ : 1,500 bucks Hang Glider Fennec Ship : 800 paVos

: 800 paVos Gesture This is the Way: 200 paVos

A Closer Look at the Fennec Shand and Krrsantan Skins

As always when we publish a news of this type, we leave you several things that you should take into account:

These objects are bought with paVos a virtual currency that we buy with real money. The exchange rate is currently around €7.99 per 1,000 paVos .

a virtual currency that we buy with real money. . Both these skins and their accessories will remain for a limited time in the Fortnite Battle Royale store . It is possible that they will return to the store later, although nobody knows when.

. It is possible that they will return to the store later, although nobody knows when. We can use the accessories without problems in all game modes from Fortnite: Battle Royale and Creative and Save the World.

from Fortnite: Battle Royale and Creative and Save the World. All of these items are cosmetic.; they do not affect gameplay in any way other than being visual mods.

Sources: Epic Games, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration