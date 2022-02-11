Fortnite x Silk Sonic: Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak skins now available

With the change of the store from February 11, 2022 at 01:00 CET, the skins Bruno Mars Y Anderson Paak from silk sonicpreviously announced, finally arrived at the store of fortnite battle royale. These new skins of the store belong to the Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3. In this news we tell you what price they have to content bring and how to get them:

How to get Silk Sonic’s Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak skins in Fortnite

Official art of the skins Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak in Fortnite

As we have commented in the introductory paragraph of this news, all the silk sonic items They arrived at the Fortnite Battle Royale store on February 11. They are skins from the store that you have to buy with paVos, the virtual currency of Fortnite. If we stay in a high enough position during the Silk Sonic Cupit was possible get them free. At the time we write this news, all these objects appear in the “silk sonic” of the store:

What are all Silk Sonic items in Fortnite?

These are all Silk Sonic items in Fortnite, along with their prices in paVos. As usual, we can buy all these objects in the same lot, or individually:

Silk Sonic Bundle (includes the Bruno Mars skin and its additional styles, the Clamorous Scepter backpack accessory, the Clamorous Scepter harvesting tool, the Anderson .Paak skin, the Thundering Drums backpack accessory, the Thundering Kettles harvesting tool, the Liberty On Wheels emote, and the music Somebody This Fly): 2,700 paVos

(includes the Bruno Mars skin and its additional styles, the Clamorous Scepter backpack accessory, the Clamorous Scepter harvesting tool, the Anderson .Paak skin, the Thundering Drums backpack accessory, the Thundering Kettles harvesting tool, the Liberty On Wheels emote, and the music Somebody This Fly): 2,700 paVos Skin Bruno Mars (includes additional styles) + Clamorous Scepter Backpack Accessory + Clamorous Scepter Harvesting Tool : 1,800 paVos

(includes additional styles) + + : 1,800 paVos Skin Anderson .Paak + Booming Drum Backpacking Accessory : 1,500 bucks

+ : 1,500 bucks Timbales Tronadores Pickup Tool : 500 V-Bucks

: 500 V-Bucks Gesture Freedom On Wheels : 500 V-Bucks

: 500 V-Bucks Music Somebody This Fly: 200 paVos

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak skins with their in-game “Tycoon” styles

As is often the case with this type of batch, the Hawkeyes loading screen is exclusive to the all-item bundle. That is, it is impossible to buy it separately.

As always when we publish a news of this type, we leave you several things that you should take into account:

These objects are bought with paVos a virtual currency that we buy with real money. The current exchange rate is €7.99 per 1,000 paVos .

a virtual currency that we buy with real money. . These items will remain for a limited time in the Fortnite Battle Royale store . It is possible that they will return to the store later, although nobody knows when.

. It is possible that they will return to the store later, although nobody knows when. We can use these objects without problems in all Fortnite game modes : Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World.

: Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World. All of these items are cosmetic.; they do not affect gameplay in any way other than being visual mods.

Sources: Epic Games, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration