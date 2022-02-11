‘Fortnite’ This is how you can destroy mailboxes in ‘Sleepy Sound’ or towers in the weekly challenge

Mexico City.- One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to destroy mailboxes in Sleepy Sound or Tilted Towers. Both locations are marked on the map so they’re super easy to find, but which one is best for mailboxes?

Players heading to Tilted Towers are more likely to finish this challenge in one game as it has twice as many mailboxes as Sleepy Sound. Mailboxes can be found along the side of the main street that Tilted runs through, and there are six in total.

Meanwhile, Sleep Sound only has three of them on one side of the bay, and none at all on the other, so there’s less of a reason to go there for this particular challenge. You can see all the mailboxes in each marked location in the image below.

You can find the rest of the Week 10 challenges below: