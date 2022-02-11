Fortnite: how to get Fennec Shand and Krrsantan skins

DT in Spanish could receive a commission if you buy a product from the site

Fortnite added two new outfits based on the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett. These are skins of the bounty hunters Fennec Shand and Krrsantan, which arrive at the video game store along with the return of Boba Fett’s outfit.

If you are wondering how to get the Fennec Shand and Krrsantan skins on Fortniteyou’re going to have to spend some V-Bucks, as both outfits are obtained exclusively through the in-game store.

Both are sold in bulk for 2,300 V-Bucks, however, if you only want one particular skin, you can purchase them for 1,500 V-Bucks.

In case you want the Boba Fett one, you will also have to spend 1,500 V-Bucks. The skin can also be purchased in a 2,300 V-Bucks package that includes the suit, the Slave-1 glider and the Vara Gaffi pickaxe, which is the club given to it by tusken raiders in The Book of Boba Fett.

In addition to the outfits, you will be able to purchase a holographic Mandalorian emote. You already know it, to crown your games by saying that “the way is like that”.

Along with these skins, remember that Epic added a new weapon to Fortnitethe automatic pistol, in the February 8 update.

According to a note on the official blog of Fortnite, the machine pistol’s large magazine makes it the weapon of choice in head-to-head engagements. On the other hand, if you choose to use it in long-range encounters, it will be best to fire short bursts to maintain aim.

Publisher Recommendations

























