Fortnite: how to get a pickaxe and an emoticon for free with Creative Chaos

Epic Games has announced a new event from creative chaos for fortnite battle royale with the tagline Love is in the air!. This mode mini-event Creative from Fortnite It allows us to get a beak and an emoticon for free. Just below we tell you everything you need to know about this promotion of the Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3:

Creative Chaos: Love is in the Air! in Fortnite; how to get free prizes

Official artwork for the Scepter of Love harvesting tool and The Reign of Love emote in Fortnite

For get the Reign of Love emote and the Scepter of Hearts collection tool for free in Fortnite we must do the following:

From 02/07/2022 at 15:00 CET , we must visit the Creative Chaos website and sign in with our Epic Games account. Just by registering we will get the Reign of Love emoticon .

, and sign in with our Epic Games account. . Yes we played the Creative Chaos map for a total of 30 minutesor more, we will get the Scepter of Hearts collection tool for free. The code for this Creative mode map is 7266-3680-0768.

Creative Chaos in Fortnite: how to participate and play with influencers and content creators from around the world

Official Art of Creative Chaos: Love is in the Air! in fortnite

This is not ending here; In addition to these free rewards, we will also be able to play with and against Fortnite content creators from around the world and have the possibility win cash prizes. The details are as follows:

We have to send our best time on the map to Creative Chaos (the code is 7266-3680-0768) through the Chaos Creativo website between February 7 at 15:00 CET and February 14 at 15:00 CET. Qualified participants will receive an invitation to be part of Chaos Creativo alongside the content creators they selected.

Selected participants in Creative Mayhem will face off against eight Fortnite influencers —among more than 100 influencers from all over the world— and their communities to choose the champion of their country or region. At the end of the qualifiers, a creator and their community will emerge victorious to represent their region or country in the final that will take place on March 12, 2022, where a total of $100,000 will be at stake.

Qualifying dates

From February 26 to 27, 2022: France, Poland, Germany and Italy.

From February 26 to 27, 2022: Russia, Middle East, Spain and North America.

From March 5 to 6, 2022: South America, Brazil, Australia and Japan.

date of the end

March 12, 2022: The best team in each region.

List of participating content creators

