Fortnite: How to damage players with a limpet in Chapter 3, season 1

In Chapter 3, Season 1, Fortnite reincorporated the limpet pomegranate (clinger, in English). It is a grenade attached to a plunger, which can be found above the motel in Fishing Town (Sleepy Sound).

The limpet, however, is not like most weapons in the game. It sticks to surfaces it lands on and detonates after three seconds, dealing area damage. Once the barnacle is thrown at a player, it can stick to them and deal 100 damage afterward.

Due to its unusual nature, many players are wondering how best to damage enemies with this grenade. And there seems to be a great way to make an impact with sticky.

Since the limpet sticks to other players, it’s best used when casting short distances. This makes it much more likely to hit the target and make sure the enemy takes a good chunk of the damage.

The stickiness of the limpet has its disadvantages. When used at long ranges, you are unlikely to hit an enemy unless you have incredible aim. Therefore, when you encounter the object at a great distance, it is better to use it to destroy walls and other obstacles that stand in your way.

The limpet is also a good tool to use in the middle of a battle with your opponents. In Fortnite you will find rivals building structures around them to survive the damage and have a safe place to fall back on. The grenade is extremely powerful when it comes to taking down those structures.

This article was originally published in English by Mateusz Miter on February 07, 2022.