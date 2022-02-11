Fortnite: Fortnite opens call for new Content Creators

yesand you are a regular player of Fortnitethen you will remember that, throughout the year, Epic Games releases different game modes alternate to the popular battle-royale to give the game some variety. And these game modes are always designed “by the community” of Fortnite. But who are this community and how can you be part of it? Well now there is an opportunity.

You will remember that information was leaked last year about Fortnite was planning to open a new game mode without constructions (Which took away from the game its only point of distinction with other battle-royale… of course, apart from its excessive collaborations). Well, the call you have made is based precisely on Create Content for Fortnite No Build Mode.

New Fortnite Battle Summon

As tools to create this new content, Epic Games has made new features available to the community that you can apply to your own combat map:

New forces of nature: fire

New object manipulator device

New player counter device

How to become a Content Creator for Fortnite?

You must enter the option “Combat Summons” in the featured content form of Fortnite Creative mode before March 14, 2022 at 22:00 MX and March 15, 2022 at 01:00 AR. You will need to apply to be featured in the Discover section of the submission form. Discover from fortnite. Remember that all shipments must be original creations and follow the Fortnite Creative featured content guidelines.

What should my Combat Island have?

These are the main points that Epic Games qualify to highlight these creations:

An island that cannot be built on – Instead of the typical Zone War, try using natural terrain or buildings to provide cover.

– Instead of the typical Zone War, try using natural terrain or buildings to provide cover. a fun button – We encourage you to create a fun and interesting button to capture the attention of the players.

– We encourage you to create a fun and interesting button to capture the attention of the players. Rules that can be understood immediately and very clear gameplay – The rules are familiar, simple and easy to explain.

– The rules are familiar, simple and easy to explain. high tension and drama – The risk increases with each round and mistakes are expensive.

– The risk increases with each round and mistakes are expensive. strategic speculation – “What should I do?” “What are the others doing?” Players are able to watch other players and learn from them.

– “What should I do?” “What are the others doing?” Players are able to watch other players and learn from them. dynamic social relationships – “Would it be better to form a team?” “Can I still trust you?” Give players the option to play on their own or form teams.

– “Would it be better to form a team?” “Can I still trust you?” Give players the option to play on their own or form teams. Unique and interesting themes – In what world does the game take place?

– In what world does the game take place? Unique Elimination Mechanics – Players are thrown into lava, sent to fight velociraptors, sent into space, etc.

Do not hesitate, enter this call and become one of the new and famous Fortnite content creators. If you need some help or contact more experienced players, enter the Fortnite Creative Mode Discord, and go to the channel Call for Creators. There you can also resolve all your doubts about this call.