Fortnite: Codes for the best racing maps in Creative Mode

Explore a variety of the best creator-designed racing games and obstacle courses with these Fortnite codes.

At Creative mode of Fortnite players often use it to relax away from the competitiveness of the Battle Royale. In this case, we bring some racing maps of the Discover tab made by some of the best creators in the community where they will have the opportunity to test their driving skills.

Explore a variety of racing games and obstacle courses designed by these creators. Or you can also go in with a friend to fight with rockets. Learn more about this month’s featured racing games below, with a brief description of each one and their respective code next to the name:

Ultimate Rocket Vs Cars: – 0211-7730-5637

Play as a sniper and stop the cars from taking out your team or be drivers and go down the ramp to take out the snipers! Use the coins you earn to buy better items or to increase the speed of your vehicles. Created by: et_pera.

Front shocks: – 6130-1432-8382

A frantic race inside a giant obstacle course! Your car will change every time you pass through a checkpoint! Created by: SepixSC.

Jump Race 8: – 8551-3819-8153

Compete to complete outrageous jumps while avoiding the chaos of collisions and rockets! Take a break from the action and complete fun challenges to prove your talent. Created By: Benz4ducks

Search for the name of the Fortnite race island or enter the map code and start playing.

