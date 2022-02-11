Fortnite Chapter 3: the simplest and easiest weapons to use in Battle Royale | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Throughout the history of Fortnite, there were many different types of weapons. They have been largely divided into two classes: easy and difficult to use. If you are a beginner and do not want to get frustrated in your first games, we will tell you which are the easiest weapons to master.

Remember that there are some basic concepts to keep in mind when using weapons in Fortnite. Like other Battle Royales, shooting in short bursts makes you have better aim, although the accuracy will also depend on the type of weapon you use: rifle, machine gun or pistol.

FORTNITE | The easiest weapons to use

The SMG they are not difficult to use at all. That doesn’t make it a bad weapon, but the SMG is one of the easiest weapons to master in the game. Players can employ the “spray and pray” strategy to great effect with these.

Rate of fire, damage per size, and magazine size all combine to make SMGs easy to use, which is why they’re also so dangerous. Most of the players of Fortnite they carry one, whether they need an easier weapon or not.

The easiest weapons to use in Fortnite

The same logic can be applied to LMG, which has been skipped for a long time. The LMG required very little skill as it was essentially a more powerful version of the SMG.

It had more bloom, but had increased damage and rate of fire. If the players of Fortnite could aim correctly with it for a few seconds, they would have an elimination.

The easiest weapons to use in Fortnite

The minigun it is the epitome of “shoot and pray”. It takes a second to get going, but after that it fires faster than any weapon and deals a lot of damage. Machine guns made it very easy to destroy buildings and put pressure on opponents.

The Sideways Minigun from last season was its last appearance and many players used to carry it at the time.

The easiest weapons to use in Fortnite

FORTNITE | Free loot in February

The “Creative Chaos” event of Fortnitethe Battle Royale from Epic Games, is back for Chapter 3. Starting February 7, 2022, players can go to the official Creative Chaos website to register to participate in this new challenge.

Note that Fortnite is giving away material for just signing up on the Chaos Creativo site. Simply register to have the emoticon in your inventory “The reign of love”.

Also, by playing 30 minutes or more on the map of creative chaos, they will unlock an additional reward: the Scepter of Hearts pickaxe. You can access the map through the creative hub or by following this link.

